Bernard Mensah scores in Kayserispor's defeat to Fatih Karagumruk

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Bernard Mensah scored in Kayserispor's Super League game against Fatih Karagümrük. Karagümrük left the field with a 4-2 victory.



Fatih Karagümrük went ahead 2-0 before the break with goals scored by Levent Mercan in the 35th minute and Mbaye Diagne in the 12th minute.



Istanbul representative increased the difference to 3 with Otabek Shukurov's 47th minute goal. Bernard Mensah scored a penalty won in the 57th minute to make it 3-1.



Mbaye Diagne, who scored his second goal in Fatih Karagümrük, took the stage once again in the 63rd minute to make it 4-1. The last goal of the match came from Kayserisporlu İlhan Parlak in the 72nd minute.



After this result, Fatih Karagümrük rose to 19 points in 10th place. Kayserispor, who had their second consecutive defeat in the league, has 23 points after 16 games in the 8th position.



Fatih Karagümrük will play Konyaspor in their next game while Kayserispor will go to MKE Ankaragücü away.