Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah's transfer talks put on hold by Galatasaray

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Galatasaray have put transfer talks for Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah on hold, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The Turkish giants have been chasing the 25-year-old for most of the summer and bid being rejected.



The Ghana international remains the side's priority target but GHANAsoccernet.com understands, they have held their hunt because of his prize tag.



Kayserispor president is demanding for a 3.8 million Euros transfer for Bernard Mensah to offset a debt owed Atlético Madrid.



This means any club that can match up the figure will hold of the services of the Ghanaian midfielder.



However, Galatasaray has pulled the plugs, at least for now due to his high valuation.



Mensah, who is also wanted by Be?ikta?, produced 5 goals and 8 assists in 25 games in the league this season.



The Ghanaian, after a year on loan at Kayserispor, signed from Atlético Madrid on a permanent basis for 3.6 million euros, a sum that the Spanish side still hasn't received.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.