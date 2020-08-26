Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah's Champions League debut for Besiktas ends in heavy loss against PAOK

Bernard Mensah had a debut to forget for Besiktas after they were smashed 3-1 by PAOK in the qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.



Mensah joined the Black Eagles on a loan deal with the obligation to purchase at the end of next summer.



The 25-year-old demonstrated his qualities in training which informed coach Sergen Yalcin to hand him a starting place in the Champions League encounter against Greek giants PAOK at the Toumba Stadium.



Despite the Ghana international's presence in the Turkish side's midfield, PAOK run-riot them 3-1 to book their ticket to the quarterfinal of the qualification round.



PAOK finished the game under first 30 minutes of the match following a brace from Christos Tzolis and a sole strike by Dimitrios Pelkas.



Besiktas netted a face-saving goal through Canadian forward Cyle Larin in the 37th minute of the game.



Mensah was replaced with Dorukhan Tokoz in the 69th minute after failing to inspire his sie.

