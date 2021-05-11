Bernard Mensah returns to Besiktas squad for Fatih Karagümrük S.K. tie

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international, Bernard Mensah has been named in Besiktas squad for their game against Fatih Karagümrük S.K.



The Eagles will host Karagümrük S.K. at the Vodafone Arena today in the Turkish SuperLiga.



The Kayserispor loanee was out of the team against Galatasary due to injury has returned to the team for the clash this evening.



The squad include, Ersin Destanoğlu, Utku Yuvakuran, Emre Bilgin, Valentin Rosier, Francisco Montero, Fabrice Nsakala, Welinton Souza, Domagoj Vida, Bilal Ceylan, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Serdar Saatçı, Josef de Souza, Necip Uysal, Adem Ljajic, Dorukhan Toköz, Bernard Mensah, Georges Nkoudou, Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin.



Mensah has so far made 30 appearances for Besiktas scoring 4 goals in the process.



Besiktas currently sit on top of the Superliga league log with 81 points.