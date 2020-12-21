Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah reacts to Besiktas victory against BB Erzurum

Bernard Mensah, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah could not hide his delight over Besiktas in their win against BB Erzurum in the Turkish Superliga on Sunday.



Besiktas have been in great form in the ongoing top-flight, winning four of their last five matches.



Following a tight first half, the Black Eagles went up through Vincent Aboubakar’s 59th-minute penalty.



Georges-Kevin N’koudou made it 2-0 for the hosts with a lovely strike in the 63rd minute after connecting to Bernard Mensah’s sleek pass.



Further goals from Domagoj Vida and another Aboubakar goal ensured Besiktas clinch a 3-0 victory.



Mensah, who lasted 73rd minutes, took to social to express his joy over the result.



+3 points eagles fly high ...



Mensah has scored 2 and provided 1 assist in 11 appearances for the side so far this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.