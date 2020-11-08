Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah quits Black Stars

Mensah has announced that he is taking a temporary break from international football

Turkey-based midfielder Bernard Mensah has announced that he is taking a temporary break from international football after a chequered stint.



This comes days after the Besiktas star was excluded from a 24-man squad to face Sudan in a double-header of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Mensah, 26, claims he wants to concentrate on club football.



A statement on his Twitter account read: ''I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support.''

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.