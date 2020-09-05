Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Bernard Mensah off the mark as Besiktas dispatch Antalyaspor in friendly

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah broke his goalscoring duck for Besiktas in a pre-season friendly win against Antalyaspor on Friday.



Mensah has seen lots of playing time since joining the Black Eagles on loan from Kayserispor this summer.



The Ghana international, who carved a niche for himself as a goalscoring midfielder during his time with the Anatolian Stars, has failed to serve his new fans with scoring delight.



He however demonstrated his dead-eye scoring ability during the side’s friendly match against Antalyaspor when he netted a superb goal on the 40th minute mark.



Besiktas had gotten the advantage just three minutes into the game through Atakan Uber’s strike.



Ilkay Isler sealed the resounding win for the Vodafone Park outfit in the 84th minute.



Mensah was given a breather as he was replaced with Kartal Yilmaz in the 64th minute.

