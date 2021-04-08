You are here: HomeSports2021 04 08Article 1227520

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah makes Besiktas bench in win against Alanyaspor after injury return

Ghanaian player, Bernard Mensah Ghanaian player, Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah was left on the bench as Besiktas beat Alanyaspor 3-0 in Turkey Super Lig on Wednesday.

Mensah made the matchday squad after missing the 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa last weekend due to an ankle injury.

But head coach Sergen Yalçın did not use the highly-rated midfielder in the convincing home victory.

Cenk Tosun, Rachid Ghezzal and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored the goals for Besiktas, who remain top of the league.

It is likely Mensah will feature in Sunday's clash with BB Erzurumspor.

