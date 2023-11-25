Bernard Mensah expresses frustration over disallowed goal but celebrates Al-Tai's victory

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah currently showcasing his skills in the Saudi Pro League expressed displeasure after a stunning goal was controversially disallowed by VAR during Al-Tai's recent match against Al Raed.



Despite the setback, Mensah's outstanding performance earned him the title of Man of the Match as he contributed two goals and provided an assist, ultimately leading his team to a victorious comeback.



The highlight of the game came in the 60th minute when the former Atletico Madrid player, executed a sublime goal, chesting a long-range cross and skillfully deceiving a defender before slotting the ball home with his left foot. However, VAR intervened, denying Mensah the well-deserved goal.



Taking to Twitter to share his frustration reposted a tweet which said, "Until now, I wonder why the referee cancelled the goal? I swear to God, it was a trivial arbitration but thank God for the victory."



Despite the setback, Mensah's focus remained on the team's success, highlighting the importance of the win.



With a total of eight goals in the Saudi Pro League, Mensah's stellar performance has reignited calls for his recall to the Black Stars, emphasising his potential contribution to the squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The midfielder is one of the few players repeatedly endorsed by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.