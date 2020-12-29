Bernard Mensah delighted with 'deserved' victory over Sivasspor

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah has expressed delight in Besiktas' big win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.
The 26-year-old played 80 minutes as the Eagles recorded a 3-0 win at the Vodafone Arena to go second on the league table.
He was replaced by Oguzhan Ozyakup.
"Great 3 points well deserved," he posted on Twitter after the game.
Besiktas took the lead after 18 minutes through Guven Yalcin in the first half.
Second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Ozyakup, who replace Mensah, sealed the victory for the giants.
Bernard Mensah is currently on loan from super lig rivals Kayserispor but could make a permanent move at the end of the campaign.
He has played 13 games and scored twice for the Turkish giants.
Great 3 points well deserved .. pic.twitter.com/vpWurXI93G— Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) December 28, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.