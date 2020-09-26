Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Berlusconi eats humble pie after signing ‘tattooed’ Kevin-Prince Boateng for AC Monza

Kevin has joined Serie B side AC Monza

AC Monza patron Silvio Berlusconi has backed down on his absurdly wrong claim that he would only sign Italians with tattoo at the club after snapping up Kevin-Prince Boateng.



Boateng has made another shocking transfer after joining fast-rising Serie B side AC Monza from Fiorentina ahead of the upcoming second-tier campaign.



The maverick forward is reuniting with former AC Milan president and politician Silvio Berlusconi at the Stadio Brianteo.



The transfer sent a shock wave across the country following a statement made by the robust politician in 2018 that only Italian footballers with ‘crazy’ hair-style and tattoos will play in his Monza club.



Fast-forward 2020, Berlusconi has abjured his words after signing Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng whose body is entirely covered in tattoos.



It is however no surprising as the forward had two spells with AC Milan and one of such was under Monza chairman Adriano Galliani and Paolo Berlusconi, who served as the Milan vice-chairman in 2013.



In his second spell in 2016 at San Siro, the Portsmouth ace played under Monza manager Cristian Brocchi and now has an opportunity to reunite with the trio.



Boateng spent last season on loan with Besiktas and made 11 Super Lig appearances for the Turkish club to help them finish third.



The German-born forward is expected to use his wealth of experience help the club secure promotion to Serie A.



Boateng has 15 caps for the Black Stars and featured for the West African side at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

