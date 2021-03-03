Tennis News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Bergins Outreach supports Atomic Tennis Club

Items donated to the club included racket, balls among others

Jynna Aseidu-Offei, founder of Bergins Outreach, a US-based Ghanaian tennis player last week Saturday donated assorted tennis equipment to the Atomic Tennis Club.



The donated items included clothes, junior rackets, tennis balls and tennis shoes.



The Bergins Outreach within two weeks has donated tennis equipment to St. Francis Tennis Academy & Police Depot Tennis Club to help revive the sporting spirit in the country.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org Jynna Asiedu- Offei said, "The donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training."



She added that "this is to create opportunities for kids to be active, fit and healthy to reduce sedentary behaviour which is attributable to childhood obesity."



Receiving the donation; club patron Mr. Clement Vanderpuge expressed his sincerest gratitude for the gesture.