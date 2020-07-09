Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Berekum Golden City Park in deplorable state

Berekum Golden City Park

The Golden City Park which is the home venue of Ghana Premier League outfit Berekum Chelsea and division one side Berekum Arsenal has been abandoned after the suspension of all sporting activities as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The field hasn’t been cleared for the past three months and the stands are in a bad shape.



The venue aside from football activities also hold funeral events and recreational activities but the ban on social gathering for the past two months, which was followed by a partial ban has led to the abandonment of the facility.



There are also reports that bush animals have started occupying the field due to its bushy nature making it conducive for them to thrive well.



The Berekum Municipal Assembly are the custodians of the Berekum Golden City Park which is the biggest sporting facility in the area.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.