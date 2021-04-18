Berekum Chelsea earn 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Berekum Chelsea managed to record a 2-1 victory during their clash with Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday afternoon.



Ebusua Dwarfs started brightly and were rewarded with the opener. Enock Afram managed to beat the goalkeeper in the 18th minute to give the visitors the lead.



Berekum Chelsea had to wait until the 52nd minute to get their equalizer. Stephen Badu netted the goal for the hosts. But, they did not end there, grabbing a late goal to secure all three points.



Berekum Chelsea are now 9th on the log and Ebusua Dwarfs are 13th.