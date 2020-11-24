Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Berekum Chelsea distance itself from comments made by Nana Oduro Sarfo

Berekum Chelsea CEO, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have distance itself from comments made by its Chief Executive Officer Nana Oduro Sarfo.



The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member went bonkers in a live interview on radio about the nature of the pitch at the Golden City Park, in Berekum, where he prioritized watching Nigerian movies than discussing the issue at hand.



“Some of the players even play on grassless pitches so what are you talking about? Nobody has asked you to call me. I’m watching a Nigerian movie and that is more precious to me at this point. We have finished playing the game and I don’t care about anything anymore. If you don’t understand go and ‘collect’ the three points from us,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.



Concerns were raised about the nature of the Berekum pitch after photos emerged on social media ahead of the Ghana Premier League game between Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.



Berekum Chelsea have issued a statement to distance itself from the comments after a serious backlash from the fans.





