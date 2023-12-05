Berekum Chelsea coach blames officiating and tactical indiscipline of players for Kotoko’s defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea tactician Christopher Ennin has raised concerns about officiating and tactical indiscipline of players for his side defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League clash on Monday.



The Bibires succumbed to a narrow defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in the week 13 fixture of the Ghanaian top-flight.



Uganda international Steven Desse Mukwala’s goal was enough for Kotoko to snatch maximum points at the end of the game.



“It’s quite a good game. I don’t normally talk about officiating but the referee did not make the game the way it supposed to go. I have never spoken about officiating but in fact am not happy” he said.



Despite raising concerns about officiating, the tactician also blamed tactical indiscipline of his players fort the defeat.



“I really don’t know what is happening because tactically indiscipline was part of it and then I think we lost the game to them (Kotoko).



Berekum Chelsea will host Great Olympics for their next game.