Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin satisfied with point in Hearts of Oak stalemate

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea tactician has expressed satisfaction with the point earned in their game against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The Bibires held the Phobians to a 1-1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium in week 12 of the domestic top-flight on Sunday.



Berekum Chelsea opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Emmanuel Essien and went to recess with the advantage.



But the Phobians fought back to restore parity in the second half through substitute Gideon Asante, who found the back of the net at the 70th-minute mark.



“It’s quite a tough game but getting a point with Hearts of Oak at home, it’s away, it’s better. I really appreciate my boys for such a good game,” he told StarTimes.



Berekum Chelsea are in 4th position on the league standings with 20 points, just a point behind leader, Aduana. Their next game is a trip to Kumasi to face Kotoko.