Berekum Chelsea close to appointing Samuel Boadu as new head coach - Reports

Highly regarded Ghana Premier League-winning coach Samuel Boadu is on the verge of a new chapter in his career, as reports indicate his readiness to join Berekum Chelsea on a one-year deal.



Boadu, who parted ways with Hearts of Oak last season, has since been involved in national assignments and coaching Cornerstone FC in the second tier league.



Berekum Chelsea, currently in need of a permanent coach following Christopher Ennin’s exit, have set their sights on Boadu for the position.



Initial speculation hinted at Annor Walker as a potential candidate, but sources close to Berekum Chelsea revealed that negotiations with Boadu are reaching fruition.



Boadu’s track record speaks volumes, notably leading Hearts of Oak to a domestic double in his inaugural season and clinching the Ghanaian FA Cup in his second term.



His past success includes transforming Medeama into formidable contenders before his departure in 2021.



Berekum Chelsea could announce appointing Samuel Boadu this week, per reports.