Berekum Chelsea chief denies playing fixed match against Nsoatreman

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Chairman of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Kwame Nketiah has quashed reports of playing a match of convenience with newly-promoted side Nsoatreman FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday, May 27.





Berekum Chelsea succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman on match day 32 of the betPawa Premier League.





Forward Samuel Ofori scored first to hand Nsoatreman the lead in 22nd minute and doubled his tally in the 62nd minute before the host managed to pull one back through Patrick Aseidu in the 73rd minute.



However, there have been reports of the two clubs having agreed to play a fixed match to favor Nsoatreman, but Kwame Nketiah says his side has no knowledge about the said reports and has never been involved in such an act.



“I do not know anything about betting odds and I have never involved myself in betting. The game was a local derby and the Nsoatreman fans walked from Nsoatre to Berekum led by Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah. No one can involve Chelsea in betting, my morals do not subscribe to that. If anyone has evidence against me or Amofa Jantuah, he can release it. My technical team and players will never play a match of convenience, it is just the perception of people", he told Oyerepa FM.





Berekum Chelsea will play against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics in their last two games while facing Bechem United and Hearts of Oak to wrap up the season.



LSN/KPE