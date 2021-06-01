Berekum Chelsea boss Seth Hoffman targets win against King Faisal after Hearts of Oak defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea head coach, Seth Hoffman, has set his sight on beating King Faisal this weekend after Accra Hearts of Oak defeat.



Chelsea were humbled by 2-0 in their matchday 27 game against the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The defeat means Hoffman's side have won just 1 out of their last 5 league games and are just 2 points above the drop zone.



They face relegation trapped King Faisal at the Golden City Park on June 5 in the matchday 28 games, the former Hearts of Oak gaffer is eyeing victory over their impending visitors.



“We have to take that three points against King Faisal. We must fight and take that three points," he said after the game on Sunday.



"The objective of that game is operation 3 points and we have to go all out and get the maximum points from that game,” he added.



Chelsea could drop into the relegation if they lose against King Faisal and other results don’t go their favour.