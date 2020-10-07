Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea appoints Juliet Bawuah as Brand Strategy & Relations Manager

Renowned Sports Journalist, Juliet Bawuah

Renowned Sportscaster, Juliet Bawuah has joined Berekum Chelsea as its new Brand Strategy and Relations Manager, an official communique from the club has announced.



A household name in the field of journalism in the West African country, the elegant TV3 Sports show host keeps rising to the top.



Just recently, she was promoted to the position of head of sports at Media General to replace Michael Oti Adjei who has risen to a different position.



Ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season, Juliet Bawuah has been appointed to the position of Brand Strategy & Relations Manager at Berekum Chelsea.



She is set to be part of the management team of the club for the upcoming football season.



Juliet Bawuah is the founder of the Africa Women's Sports Summit, a program that brings together Africa's leading female sportscasters, as well as aspiring ones.





