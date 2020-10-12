You are here: HomeSports2020 10 12Article 1082773

Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Benson Anang to make his Black Stars debut against Qatar

MSK Zilina's right-back, Benson Anang will make his Black Stars debut against Qatar today, October 12.

The 20-year-old has been included in the starting line-up by head coach Charles Akonnor for the friendly encounter against the Asian champions.

Anang is the only natural right-back in the squad so Akonnor's decision not to start him against Mali came as a surprise.

Akonnor opted for winger Tariqe Fosu, who failed to impress Ghanaians in Ghana's 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Mali.

Anang, who grew up in Labadi-Apaapa, Accra, will be hoping to put up an impressive performance today.

If Anang excels today, he will be assured of regular call-ups to the senior national team.

