Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Benjamin Tweneboah confirms talks with Aduana Stars

Elmina Sharks midfielder, Benjamin Tweneboah

Elmina Sharks midfielder, Benjamin Tweneboah has confirmed holding talks with Ghana Premier League defender champions Aduana Stars.



The 26-year-old who is currently out of contract with the Elmina based club has become a subject of interest for several clubs in the domestic top-flight league including Aduana Stars and Medeama SC.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, the enterprising winger disclosed having talks with the fire boys over a possible move ahead of the second transfer window.



"It's true many clubs have expressed interest in my services," he said.



"I am currently in talks with Aduana Stars and not only them as there are other clubs who are also vying for my services. Football is my trade and I am ready to play anywhere that can meet my terms and conditions with regards to my profession."



Benjamin Tweneboah known in football circles as 'Neymar' has spent over six seasons with Elmina Sharks on the local scene.