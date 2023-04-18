Benjamin Tsivanyo: The 15-year-old making waves in UEFA Under-16 tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

The Black Starlet have been impressive in the ongoing UEFA Under-16 tournament as they have shown in their opening two games that they are the team to beat.



The Ghana U-17 team has accumulated 6 points in the competition, leading their group after beating host nation Serbia 4-0 in their opening game of the tournament.



Despite ending their second game with 9-men, the Black Starlet staged a comeback to win t 3-2 to ensure they amassed the maximum points because the team with the most points will be crowned champions.



While the team continues to dominate, one player who is making the headlines and catching the attention of scouts is 15-year-old Benjamin Tsivanyo.



Benjamin Tsivanyo is currently the top scorer of the 2023 UEFA Under-16 tournament after banging in 5 goals in two games.



Born on July 28, 2008, the West African Football Academy product scored a hat-trick in Ghana's opening game against host nation Serbia before scoring twice in the second game against Spain.



As right footed offensive and defensive midfielder, Benjamin Tsivanyo combines strength, skills, and shooting accuracy in his goal making him a very effective player.



Watch Benjamin Tsivanyo's goals in the tournament below:





Benjamin Tsivanyo's perfection in and around the penalty box is getting scary at this point



The Great Corinthians youngster scored this free kick in the Black Starlets win over Spain.



The Great Corinthians youngster scored this free kick in the Black Starlets win over Spain.

Here is Benjamin Tsivanyo's brace for Ghana against Spain in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament

