Benjamin Tetteh suffers racist abuse in Czech Republic

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh was racially abused during Sparta Prague’s goalless draw with Slavia Prague in the Czech top-flight on Wednesday.



Tetteh was subjected to racist abuse during their midweek encounter against sworn adversaries at the Eden Aréna.



Tetteh, who was named on the substitute bench in the match, was racially attacked by the handful home supporters in the 22nd minute after he went to warm up while the game was in full flow.



The Ghanaian forward reported the abuse to referee Ond?ej Berka, pointing to the particular stand where the chants were coming from.



The official however did not heed to the player’s complaints, later describing the incident as normal chants.



"We did not notice any humming or racist manifestations. I think it was a 'normal' chanting and insults that were at the stadium for ninety minutes, "said the main judge Ond?ej Berka to Radiožurnál.



"I honestly didn't understand what he was describing to me until a few minutes later, when I asked the boys what he really wanted to tell me," Berka described.



Sparta Prague, who occupy 3rd position on the standings, trail Slavia Prague by 25 points after 35 round of games.

