Benjamin Tetteh's fifth league goal gives Yeni Malatyaspor victory in Turkish Super Lig

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his fifth league goal of the season for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 over Joseph Paintsils' Ankaragucu on Sunday, 25 April 2021 in the Turkish Super Lig.



The Ghana youth international turned in a ball in the 78th minute to double their lead at home.



After a goalless first half, Adem Buyuk gave Yeni Malatyaspor the lead on 55 minutes.



Tetteh, who is on loan from Czech side Sparta Praha, seems to have done enough to earn a permanent deal.



The 23-year-old was making his 27th appearance for the club.



Afriyie Acquah was introduced in the 85th minute for Yeni Malatyaspor.



Deep into added on time, Paintsil-who lasted the entire duration-pulled one back for the visitors.