Benjamin Tetteh's debut for FC Metz ends in defeat at Rennes

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh debut for FC Metz ended in defeat to Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 season opener.



Tetteh sealed a move to Metz in the ongoing summer transfer window after leaving Championship club Hull City.



The former Yeni Malatyaspor attacker made substitute appearance when his outfit succumbed to a 5-1 defeat at Rennes on Sunday.



He was introduced in the 76th minute mark, replacing Lamine Camara but could not save his side from defeat.



Rennes opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga but Metz responded quickly to equalize through Youssef Maziz a minute later.



Both teams had to go to recess with a goal apiece in the much-anticipated encounter at the Roazhon Park.



Improved performance saw Rennes cruised to a comfortable victory after scoring three more goals to secure the three maximum points at stake.



Goals from Amine Gouiri, Jérémy Doku and Ibrahim Salah’s brace ensured Rennes record victory against Metz.



French international Amine Gouiri found the back of the net in the 51st minute mark to restore Rennes lead in the clash before Doku added his side third goal in the 67th minute.



Rennes continued their demolishing exercise as Moroccan international Ibrahim Salah scored a brace few minute to full time to seal a 5-1 win.