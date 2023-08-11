Benjamin Tetteh reacts after sealing FC Metz move

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh has expressed his delight after sealing a move to FC Metz in the summer transfer window.



The 26-year-old joins the French Ligue 2 outfit from Hull City, penning a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.



"New beginnings," the lanky forward posted with an emoji of handshake and love as he looks forward to a successful stint in France.



Tetteh depart the English Championship club after just a season, scoring one goal and providing 4 assists in 17 games. His stay was plagued by injuries.



The forward joined Hull City last summer as a free agent after leaving Yeni Malatyaspor.



Tetteh could make his Ligue 1 debut when FC Metz open their campaign with a game against Stade Rennais.