Benjamin Tetteh hopes to play for Hearts of Oak in the future

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U-17 winger, Benjamin Tetteh, has disclosed that he will love to play for Accra Hearts of Oak in the future.



Currently contracted to Czech side Sparta Prague, the 23-year-old has significantly improved his game in the past year where he spent time on loan in Turkey with Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.



Opening up in an interview on Metro TV, Benjamin Tetteh has revealed the team he will love to play for should he make a return to Ghana to play in the Premier League.



“I will love to play for Accra Hearts of Oak in the future. I love Hearts of oak. I really supported Hearts of oak during my childhood days and even my uncle is Former Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Eben Armah,” the forward shared.



He continued, “I will be very delighted to play for the Phobians in the future.”



Despite his love for Hearst of Oak, Benjamin Tetteh is backing Great Olympics to win the Ghana Premier League on the back of their impressive spell in the league this season.