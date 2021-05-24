Benjamin Tetteh commends Ghana FA for bringing back juvenile football

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker, Benjamin Tetteh, has commended the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) for taking steps to revive colts football in the country.



The new Ghana FA as part of efforts to develop football from the grassroots has commenced the juvenile football league across the country aimed at unearthing and grooming talented players for the future.



Speaking on the initiative in an interview with Metro TV, Benjamin Tetteh has been full of praise for GFA President Kurt Okraku.



According to him, bringing back colts football is good because it will help get players not only for the various national teams but for the local clubs as well.



“It's very good for GFA president Kurt Okraku to bring back the juvenile football and that's the backbone of our football and that's where we will get our talented gifted footballers to feed our national team's and help our local games as well because most of our best players were spotted at the colts level,” Benjamin Tetteh said.



The 23-year-old played Colts football in Ghana in the early days of his career before he was scouted into the Ghana U-17 national team.



He is currently a player of Czech side Sparta Prague.