Benjamin Tetteh backs Great Olympics to win 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sparta Prague forward, Benjamin Tetteh has thrown his supports behind Accra Great Olympics and says it will be great to see the side winning the Ghana Premier League title despite being Accra Hearts of Oak supporter and former Dreams FC player.



Benjamin Tetteh wants Accra Great Olympics to win the league based on their current performance and how they have suffered to win the title for a long term.



In an interview with the former Dreams FC player, he insisted, "I love Great Olympics and I personally wish they can win the league because I think they've done so well with the history that they have and I think this season they are doing incredibly well."



He also noted that in the previous seasons at a point in time you will expect Great Olympics to be in the relegation zone but now they are fighting for the title.



He said it will be very great if Great Olympics wins the league although he won’t mind if any clubs win it too.



Accra Great Olympics are currently at the fourth position on the table with 46 points.