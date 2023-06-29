Benjamin Mendy said he slept with 10,000 women, prosecutor tells court

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy is facing fresh allegations of rape and attempted rape, according to statements presented in court.



According to a BBC report, the prosecutor told the jury that Mendy claimed to have slept with 10,000 women after his forced sex with the young woman.



“It’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women,” the prosecutor said as quoted by BBC.



The incidents are said to have taken place at Mendy's residence in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020, involving two women aged 24 and 29 at the time.



The accused footballer, 28 years old, has pleaded not guilty to both charges.



The trial is currently taking place at Chester Crown Court, with a jury consisting of six women and six men.



The presiding judge, Stephen Everett, informed the jury that Mendy had been acquitted of previous sexual offense allegations brought by other women in a trial that concluded in January of this year.



The judge instructed the jurors to base their decision solely on the evidence presented in the current trial and advised against seeking information about the previous trial or following media coverage related to it.



In September 2022, Benjamin Mendy was cleared of one count of rape.



The clearance was under the direction of Judge, Stephen Everett during a trial at Chester crown court on September 13, 2022.



According to The Guardian, the French international was found not guilty of the rape case raised against him by a 19-year-old woman.



Louis Saha Matturie, who is a co-accused by the same woman was also found not guilty of two rape counts and one sexual abuse.



In 2019, the 19-year-old woman accused Mendy and Matturie of multiple rape counts and sexual assaults that occurred in the Man City player's home in Prestbury, Cheshire, on 24 July.



Despite being found not guilty, the two are still on trial for multiple sexual offences.



