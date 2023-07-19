Benjamin Mendy joins French club after acquittal from rape charges

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has made a return to football by signing with French club Lorient.



Mendy, who spent six years with Manchester City, confirmed his move to Lorient, a French side, as he seeks to reignite his career.



The Frenchman joined Manchester City in 2017 from Monaco for a hefty fee of £52 million and went on to make 75 appearances for the club under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola.



Mendy was released by Manchester City following the expiration of his contract with the club.



Benjamin Mendy faced accusations of rape and attempted rape from multiple women in 2020.



However, Mendy was acquitted of all the charges by a jury comprising six men and six women in an English court.



Now a free agent, the left-back has joined Lorient in his home country of France, aiming to rebuild his football career and put the legal proceedings behind him.



Mendy's signing with Lorient signifies a fresh start for the player, who will be looking to showcase his skills and contribute to the success of his new team.



