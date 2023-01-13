You are here: HomeSports2023 01 13Article 1694807

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benjamin Mendy found not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

« Prev

Next »

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A report by BBC indicates that the verdict which was passed on Wednesday, January 11, was unanimous.

Mendy, however, will face a retrial on June 26, 2023, on other two outstanding charges.

Mendy's friend and co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie was also not found guilty of three rape counts.

Matturie will face a retrial on other three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault the court could not react verdict on.

The French international and his co-accused had been accused of rape and sexual assault by 13 women.

On September 13, 2022, the court cleared Mendy of one rape count after being accused by a 19-year-old woman.

Matturie, who was also accused by the same woman, was also found not guilty of two rape counts and one sexual abuse.

EE/BOG

Comments:
This article has 10 comment(s), give your comment