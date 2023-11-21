Benjamin Mendy files multi-million-pound claim against Manchester City for unpaid wages

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, has initiated legal action against the club, filing a "multi-million-pound" claim for unpaid wages.



The 29-year-old lodged the claim with the Employment Tribunal, alleging "unauthorised deductions from wages" related to his legal issues, which included charges of rape and sexual assault in 2021.



Mendy, who was found not guilty in a retrial at Chester Crown Court in July, seeks compensation for wages unpaid from September 2021 until the conclusion of his contract in June 2023. Nick De Marco KC, representing Mendy, confirmed the filing of the claim and highlighted Manchester City's failure to pay wages during the period in question.



The statement from Mendy's legal team read: "Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences, all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal."



Manchester City have not provided a comment on the matter. Mendy, once the Premier League's most expensive defender following his £52m transfer from Monaco in 2017, achieved success with City, winning three titles and being part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad. Having last played for City in August 2021, he currently competes for Lorient in Ligue 1.



