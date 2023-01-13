Benjamin Mendy breaks silence after being found not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, has thanked witnesses who gave evidence in support to get his name cleared off rape and sexual assault charges levelled against him.



Mendy has been cleared of six out of 9 charges after the jury found him not guilty during a hearing on January 13, 2023.



In a statement released by his lawyer on his behalf, the French international expressed gratitude to the jury and witnesses.



"My client Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for their dedication and commitment.



"He also thanks everyone who supported him, and particularly the witnesses who gave evidence on his behalf in the glare of such intense publicity.



Mendy now hopes to be cleared of the remaining charges in a retrial scheduled in June.



"He looks forward to clearing his name in relation to the other two charges so he can start rebuilding his life."



"Until these proceedings have concluded neither I, nor my client, are able to comment further."



Benjamin Mendy, 28, and co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, had been accused of rape and sexual assault by 13 women.



Matturie, who was also not found guilty of three rape counts, will face a retrial on the other three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault as the court could not react verdict.



They have been on trial since August 10, 2022.



