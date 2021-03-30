Benjamin Azamati set sights on winning Olympic medal after breaking National record

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

National 100m record holder Benjamin Azamati has set his sight on winning a medal after qualifying for the Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo.



The Ghanaian sprinter broke Leo Myles Miles 22-year record last Friday at the Texas Relay where he ran 9.97 seconds in the 100 meters race to qualify for the Olympics.



Azamati says his focus now is to run a good time at the Olympic Games and win a medal for Ghana.



“The target is to run a good time and get a medal for Ghana”, he told Happy 98.9FM in an exclusive interview.



“I wanted to qualify for the Olympic Games and that was my main target going into the race. It happened that I went in there to break the Ghanaian record. I was very happy and proud of myself for breaking that national record which has been there for long”.



Azamati said he has received well wishes and congratulatory messages from the Sports Minister and other entities after the milestone.



“The Sports Minister has congratulated me, PRESEC Legon and even Leon Myles Miles too has spoken to me. He has encouraged me.



I urge Ghanaians to pray for me and support me and the Ghana Atletic Association (GAA) should also help other athletes”.



Azamati is the first man to break 10 secs barrier this season with 9.97sec and thus becomes the World Leader, National Record Holder and gains qualification to the Tokyo Olympic Games joining compatriots Joseph Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke who already have booked their tickets



