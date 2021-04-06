Benjamin Azamati makes history again

Track & Field News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has continued his impressive form, smashing another record in the United States over the weekend.



A little over a week after breaking a 22-year-old record to become the fastest man in Ghana, Azamati has shattered the West Texas A&M 200m record after running 20.52s at the just-ended Jo Meaker Classic & Multi in Canyon.



The former University of Ghana athlete has taken over as the best 200 metres runner in the school’s history after breaking Quinton Sansing’s record of 20.71 seconds.



He thus has become the second-fastest Ghanaian 200-metre runner this year with Joseph Paul being the first.



The 22-year-old Azamati has been flying high this season with records in the 60m and 200m at the Lone Conference Championship.



Azamati who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games was recently named athlete of the month at Texas A&M.



In an interview after breaking Myles Mills’ long-standing record, Azamati reveals his dream of winning a medal at the Olympics.



“The target is to run a good time and get a medal for Ghana,” he told Happy 98.9FM in an exclusive interview.



“I wanted to qualify for the Olympic Games and that was my main target going into the race. It happened that I went in there to break the Ghanaian record. I was very happy and proud of myself for breaking that national record which has been there for long.”



“The Sports Minister has congratulated me, PRESEC Legon and even Leon Myles Miles too has spoken to me. He has encouraged me. I urge Ghanaians to pray for me and support me, and the Ghana Athletic Association (GAA) should also help other athletes.”



