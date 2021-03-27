Benjamin Azamati breaks 22-year-old national 100metres record

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 22-year-old national 100metres record which used to be held by Leo Myles-Mills has been shattered by sprinter Benjamin Azamati.



Azamati secured a place in the 2021 Olympic Games with a historic time of 9.97s (1.5m/s) run in Heat 8 of the Texas Relays on Friday afternoon.



The West Texas A&M freshman also became the first NCAADII athlete to dip under 10.00s, breaking Darell Green’s record (10.08s) set in 1983.



The time is also a World Lead (WL), the first man to go under10.00s in 2021.



His performance comes as little surprising to followers of athletics as the runner has been in terrific form in the indoor games.



The former University of Ghana athlete was named the NCAADII Indoor Athlete of the Year at the Lone Star Championship.



He thus, has become the Ghanaian athlete to book qualification to the Olympics after John Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke



