Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Benjamin Afutu, two others in contract talks with Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts want to offer Afutu a new contract

According to reports, Accra Hearts of Oak have begun talks on a fresh contract with Kofi Kordzi, Robert Addo, and Benjamin Afutu Kotey after their outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League.



Afutu 24, has been a key player for the club, he joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in 2018 under Frank Nuttal on a free transfer after ending his stay with Karela United.



He scored two goals in 13 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 19/20 Ghana Premier League season which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Robert Addo and Kofi Kordzi also have a few months left on their contract. They were instrumental in the Phobia team with Kordzi scoring six goals in 13 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.





