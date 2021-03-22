Benjamin Afutu shows up at Hearts of Oak training despite move to Stade Tunisien

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have laughed off report that midfield lynchpin Benjamin Afutu has acrimoniously left the club.



The report went rife last week that Hearts of Oak have lost influential midfielder Afutu on the transfer deadline day.



The 24-year-old was reported to have travelled to Azerbaijan in a bid to secure a contract at an unnamed top-tier club after failing to reach an agreement with the Phobians over a new deal.



The former Great Olympics midfielder was however pictured at the side’s St Thomas Aquinas training ground as the club prepares for the resumption of the 2020/21 season.



It means Afutu will be available for the club for the remainder of the campaign as he continues to engage the hierarchy over a contract extension.



The Twitter administrator of the Accra-based outfit took a slight dig at Ghanaian reporters over the issue after the player joined his teammates in training on Monday.



Afutu was an instrumental figure for the club during the first round of the season, scoring 2 goals to help the finish the opening stanza on 3rd position.