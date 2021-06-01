Benjamin Afutu has more to offer – Coach Ebenezer Sefah

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Renowned Ghanaian football coach and scout, Ebenezer Sefah has heaped praise on Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu following his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The 26-year-old has been explosive for the Phobians in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



According to the coach, Afutu has more to offer in the game and has clamored for his inclusion in the Black Stars.



"I have carefully watched Benjamin Afutu and I think he is a brilliant player and I think he deserves to be in the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM.



"I am saying this on authority and per my assessment, he has been a key player under Samuel Boadu. If you watch his passes and his interceptions, I think he has the qualities to play for the senior national team.



"He has been brilliant and in the last five matches Hearts of Oak have played, he has been superb and I think he has more to offer," he added.



Afutu has been a livewire under Samuel Boadu as they sit on top of the league log with 49 points after 27 matches played.