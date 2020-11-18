Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Benin referee Issa Mouhamed to handle Ashantigold's CAF Confed Cup match against Salitas FC

Ashantigold S.C

Benin referee, Issah Mohammed has been appointed to officiate the CAF Confederation Cup first leg match between Ashantigold and Salitas FC.



Referee Mohammed will be assisted by Koudogbo Augustin Augustin Kougbemede and Lucien Todegnon Hontonnou with Djindo Louis Houngnandande as the Fourth Official.



The Match Commissioner for the game is Rene Williams Sere from Côte D’Ivoire.



The match is scheduled for November 27 at the Obuasi Len Clay Park.



The Miners are Ghana's sole representatives in the Confederation Cup after agreeing to participate in the competition following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



Last season, the two times Ghana Premier League champions were eliminated by eventual winners RS Berkane.

