Benicio Baker-Boaitey extends contract with Brighton

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian attacker Benicio Baker-Boaitey has extended his contract with Premier League side Brighton for an additional year.



The 19-year-old made a temporary transfer to Albion from FC Porto in January 2022 before making it permanent last summer.



The Londoner, who began his career at West Ham, has made an impact on Brighton's under-18s and under-21s since joining the team 18 months ago. He also played 10 games in Premier League 2 last season.



Brighton's Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth stated that the club is happy Benicio Baker-Boaitey agreed to extend his stay. Shannon Ruth also lauded Baker-Boaitey's performance last season.



“We’re really happy that Benicio has extended his contract with the club,"



“Since he arrived, it’s been clear to see what an exciting player he can be and last season he showed some real promising moments,"



“We’re looking forward to working with him more over the next two years and look forward to seeing his continued development,” coach Shannon Ruth said.