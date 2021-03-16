Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Ben Nunoo-Mensah promises more support for federations after winning GOC polls

Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee

Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee says support for the various sporting federations will be the focus of his second term.



In the GOC elections held on Monday, March 15, 2021, Ben Nunoo Mensah polled seven votes more than his competitor Richard Akpokavie who had 28 votes.



Speaking after his victory, Nunoo-Mensah assured that he will make use of the expertise of his opponent and his team.



He stated that support for the federations will be improved to ensure that each federation is well funded.



He stated that the GOC will partner with the individual federations to find ways of raising funds and cure the over-reliance on government.



“I believe that there is more that we can do especially from sponsorship, ANOCA and IOC. We need to do more to ensure that the federations are self-sustaining. We can’t leave the funding of our sports only on government or the ministry. Wherever the national teams have to travel, it is our duty as GOC that we support them.



“Support for our national federations will be a key part of my second term. We also have to look at the growth of the media. You guys have been so supportive in the last four years so we are going to work together to develop the relationship between us and the media.



“There are people in the other team who are equally good so I’m open to working with anyone prepared to work for the GOC. I have always operated an open-door policy so I’m going to reach out to them so that we come together and develop Ghana sports," he said.



Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has charged the GOC to switch focus to putting together a successful 2023 African Games.



In a congratulatory message to all the winners, Mustapha Ussif urged the GOC to work with the government to ensure that Ghana delivers a successful African Games in 2023.