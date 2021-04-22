Ben Fokuo appointed as Black Princesses head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021
Source: ghanafa.org
Ben Fokuo has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Princesses.
The former Ghana player now takes over as Coach of the female U-20 national team after working as Black Starlets Coach for one year.
Ben Fokuo replaces Yussif Basigi and will be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as assistants one and two respectively.
Here is the full list of the Technical team for the Black Princesses:
Ben Fokuo - Head Coach
Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach
Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach
Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer
Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor
Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist
Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse
Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer
Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer