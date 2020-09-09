Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Belgium side OH Leuven unveils new signing Jonah Osabutey

Ghana international Jonah Osabutey

Belgium side OH Leuven has announced the signing of Ghanaian international Jonah Osabutey from German side Werder Bremen.



The 21-year-old joins the Leuven on a season-long loan deal.



The former Tema Youth player returns to the Belgium Pro League after his last stint with Royal Mouscron in the 2019/20 season.



The club's official statement read "Werder Bremen is lending Jonah Osabutey to OH Leuven until the end of this campaign. This 21-year-old Ghanaian grew out to be the trendsetter at Royal Excel Mouscron last season."



He made 22 appearances and scored five goals with three assists in the last campaign for Royal Mouscron.



OH Leuven in a video welcomed the Ghanaian youngster to the Den Dreef.



Leuven has the option to sign the Ghanaian permanently at the end of the season.





Nice to meet you, Jonah Osabutey. ????



???? Onze nieuwste aanwinst stelt zich kort voor.#samensterker pic.twitter.com/VU4x6x0LXW — Oud-Heverlee Leuven (@OHLeuven) September 9, 2020

