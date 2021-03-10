Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Belgium league perfect for me - Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru has described the Belgian league as the best for him following his loan move to Anderlecht.



The midfielder in the January transfer window sealed a loan move to the Purple and White club for the rest of the season with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.



After starting life at the new club on a good note, Majeed Ashimeru is already feeling at home and has spoken high of Anderlecht and his coach Vincent Kompany.



“Anderlecht is a big team in Belgium, and worldwide. I am also convinced that the Belgian league is perfect for me. It is also an honor to be able to work with Kompany. He radiates calm, and is very open, as a coach. You can tell from everything that he was once a top football player in the past,” the former WAFA star said in an interview.



At the end of the season, Majeed Ashimeru will cost Anderlecht 2.5 million euros if they decided to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent deal.