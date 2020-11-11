Soccer News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Belgium coach congratulated us after signing Jeremy Doku — Rennes Chief discloses

Jeremy Doku

Chairman of Stade Rennes, Nicolas Holveck has disclosed that Belgium National team coach Roberto Martinez congratulated his outfit for the signing of Jeremy Doku.



Doku left Anderlecht to join the French Ligue side for a reported fee of €27 million during the summer transfer window.



The youngster has however failed to bear impact on his new team as he has largely warmed the bench.



Doku showed glimpses of his talent during the side’s UEFA Champions League match against Krasnodar last week.



Rennes chief Holveck is enthusiastic about Doku’s outing in the game, revealing that Belgium coach Martinez lauded his outfit for the player’s capture.



"One month after his arrival, I can say that we have only become happier that Jérémy has chosen us. He is a gigantic talent."



“That boy has completely met expectations so far: he has integrated well, showed his potential and has already taken action a lot. The only thing we regret is that Jérémy was able to train so little with the group due to the circumstances. The schedule was too busy.”



"But you can't ask that of an 18-year-old", Holveck continues to Het Laatste Nieuws. "We are sure we did a good job."



“The transfer fee was hefty, that's true, but that's the market - nothing can be done. By the way, your national coach also thought that we made a great purchase with Doku. He sent our sports department a text message: ‘Good transfer.’ That was nice."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.