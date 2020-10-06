Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Belgian side Lommel SK announces the signing of Thomas Agyepong on loan

Ghanaian winger, Thomas Agyepong has completed his move to Belgian side Lommel SK from Manchester City.



The 23-year-old joined the second-tier outfit on a season-long loan from the English Premier League club.



Thomas Agyepong returned to City after his loan stint with Waasland-Beveren ended at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.



He made 15 appearances for Waasland-Beveren in the Belgium top-flight last season.



Thomas Agyepong has enjoyed loan spells at FC Twente, NAC Breda and Hibernian FC since joining City from Right to Dream in 2015.



He has been capped six times internationally for the Ghana national team.

